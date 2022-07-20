Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Longtime Man head coach Harvey Arms looks on during a 7v7 passing camp during the month of June at Logan’s Willis Nesbit Stadium.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

The Man Hillbillies will face another challenging slate of games on the gridiron in the 2022 season as seven of the 10 opponents are from Class AA.

Six of the ‘Billies game will happen on the road while they are scheduled to play four only home games on the friendly confines of George A. Queen Memorial Field.

