Luke Tabor, left, was named 2022 Mr. Panther while Madi McCallister, right, was named 2022 Miss Panther during Lincoln County's annual Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 16, against Oak Hill. Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal

Lincoln County High School held their 2022 Homecoming on Friday night as they welcomed Oak Hill to Lions Club Field in Hamlin. Senior Madi McCallister (right) was named the 2022 Miss Panther winner while fellow senior Luke Tabor was named 2022 Mr. Panther.