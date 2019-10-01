IRVING, Texas – Marshall University’s Marah Abu-Tayeh was named Conference USA women’s soccer co-offensive player of the week Monday.
The senior from Williamsville, Illinois, scored three goals and assisted on two as the Thundering Herd went 1-1 last week. In a loss to UTEP she had a goal on two shots. Then at FIU, Abu-Tayeh collected six points on two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win.
Marshall will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday when it entertains Old Dominion.
Men’s soccer
HUNTINGTON – The Marshall men’s soccer team faces the University of Dayton Flyers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hoops Family Field.
The Thundering Herd enters the match with a 6-1-1 record and received 28 votes in the latest NCAA/United Soccer Coaches poll, good for a national ranking of 29th. The Flyers come in at 5-4 overall.