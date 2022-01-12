WEST MADISON — Author Katie Sherman said her roots in West Virginia influence her work today.
“Growing up in Madison — and West Virginia, in general — highly influences everything that I write,” she said from her home in Charlotte, North Carolina. “There were a lot of cheerleaders in Madison for me that encouraged me, and I thought it was a great place to grow up.”
Sherman’s collection of short stories, “They Always Wave Goodbye,” was recently published.
Her third-grade teacher, Julia Warner, initially inspired her.
“She went to the same church as I did at Madison Methodist, and she was influential in my thought process to either become a journalist or writer. She took me to young writers’ dinners, and it was the first time that I thought that it was something I wanted to do, always.”
Her parents still live in Madison. Originally from Logan, her father, Charles Piccirillo, worked as an attorney, and her mother, Melinda Ammar Piccirillo, was an educator in Boone County.
“Growing up, I always kept a notebook with me, and I’d write anything that was interesting or anything that was different from what I was seeing,” she said.
The 2002 Scott High graduate said she felt very lucky to attend the school.
“The English department was top notch, and I’m sure it still is today,” she said. “I was able to read Harper Lee and Shakespeare, and I was able to access stories that I wouldn’t have stumbled upon myself in a library.”
She studied under Pulitzer Prize nominee George Esper at West Virginia University. In 2016, Sherman decided to attend Converse College and specialize in fiction writing. She began creating a connected series of stories told from the point of view of women in Appalachia. These became her book, “They Always Wave Goodbye.”
She said, “I can only remember people in the community encouraging me to pursue my dream, and that means everything when you come from such a small place.”
Sherman spent five years in Chicago working in journalism, and she eventually found herself in Charlotte.
“I love journalism, and I loved not being part of the story,” she added. “After I had my first daughter, there was so much I wanted to say about parenthood that wasn’t being said. I hope it gives myself a voice and kind of an echo chamber for people to hear, but also it will give someone else support. I love being a parent, and I have two beautiful girls. If you’re having a bad day, it should just be chalked up as that and not some internal struggle.”
Her experience at Converse College helped her to focus on her work. She moved from a novel-style to a short story-inspired collection after a suggestion from a mentor.
“I studied short stories and what the formula for creating them was,” she said. “I had written eight stories but only one of them I kept, the others were scrapped.”
“The Easiest Thing” is a short story in the collection and took two years to craft.
Through her time at Converse College, she learned about the process of submission.
“It was then that I took a look at my collection, and they were nearly all about women — Appalachian women who were trying to be parents but were struggling with some kind of taboo related to parenthood.”
Sherman submitted her work to many publishing companies, but Finishing Line Press offered her a contract after she won their “Women’s Voices” contest.
“They are a small, mostly poetry press, and it has been a very positive experience,” she said.
Some of the themes related to motherhood covered in the stories include the terminology that is used to discuss women’s bodies in the medical field, children who are forced into adult responsibility through neglectful parenting and the feeling parents have of being overwhelmed.
Released Oct. 1, 2021, “They Always Wave Goodbye” can be purchased at Amazon.com and other online retailers that sell books. Visit katiepsherman.com for more information on the author.