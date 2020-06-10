Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.