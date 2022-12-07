Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — No state in the country has lost more manufacturing jobs on a per capita basis than West Virginia, according to West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts.

“When I began my working career with the chamber, we had more than 130,000 manufacturing jobs in West Virginia, and the center of manufacturing in the state was Huntington,” Roberts said. “Today, we have less than 47,000 manufacturing jobs. No state has lost more population over the past four years than in West Virginia.”

