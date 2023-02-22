Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Alicia Kalka, Fairmont State University associate vice president for Enrollment and Student Life, speaks against Senate Bill 10 during a public hearing in the House Chamber Wednesday.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates will consider a bill this week to allow guns on college and university campuses, amid pleas to reconsider by faculty and students in higher education.

The West Virginia Senate has already approved Senate Bill 10, known as the Campus Self-Defense Act, and legislation advanced last week out of the House Judiciary Committee. It will hit the House floor this week, where it will be considered by the Republican supermajority.

