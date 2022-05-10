LOGAN COUNTY – Billy Jack Dickerson and Ralph Rodighiero emerged victorious in their respective primary races for Logan County Commission Tuesday.
With 34 of 34 precincts reporting, Davin resident Dickerson handily defeated his opponent, Chapmanville resident Jeremy Farley in the Republican race, receiving 1,141 votes (65.27%) to Farley’s 607 votes (34.73%). Dickerson will face Democrat Ralph Rodighiero of Logan in the fall general election. Rodighiero defeated his opponent, Bill Copley of Man, receiving 905 votes (54.55%) to Copley’s 754 votes (45.45%).
In the nonpartisan Logan County Board of Education race, incumbents Debbie Mendez and Dr. Pat Joe White were re-elected with 1,741 votes (24.53%) and 1,643 votes (23.15%) respectively, with Anthony “Tony” Dean coming in third place overall with 1,479 votes (20.84%) to win a seat on the board.
Moss R. Burgess came in fourth place with 1,261 votes (17.77%), and Jamie Sparks received 958 votes (13.50%).
In the conservation district supervisor race, which was the only other race aside from the various executive committees, John F. Kovach defeated Michael “Gibson” Oneil by a margin of 1,637 votes (64.07%) to 917 votes (35.89%).
Vote totals are currently unofficial and were received by the Logan County Clerk’s Office Tuesday night.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: April 27-May 7
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 10
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.