We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Debbie Mendez
CANDIDATE FOR: Logan County Board of Education District 2
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook.com/DebbieSMendez
HOME CITY: Omar
HOME COUNTY: Logan
AGE: 67
EDUCATION: Registered Nurse.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Supervisor of OR at LRMC.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Nursing.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Kiwanis Club, Member of Monahill FWB Church.
FAMILY: husband, Big John Mendez; children, Mark Mendez, Julie Mendez, Kevin Tomblin and Joseph Mendez.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My proudest accomplishment as a board member is the creation of the school resource office program and the improvements of security to our schools. As a mother and grandmother whose children attended Logan County Schools, I am committed to the improvement of our school system. As proud as I am of our schools, children, staff, and parents, I am also aware that there are issues within our school system. Logan County Schools has produced excellent citizens from all backgrounds, and I know in my heart that our children are our future and we owe them every opportunity to make that future as bright as possible!
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
As a member of the Board of Education, WV State Code tasks us with supervision and control of the county school system. Setting and following a budget, project planning, hiring qualified personnel, and other administrative functions are the more common things we do. I think communicating with parents and staff is also an important part of the job.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
When a child or young adult drops out of school, life becomes instantly more difficult for that person. Issues such as home life, family issues, bullying, etc. are likely the reasons that kids choose to quit. Programs such as Credit Recovery and Handle With Care are important to make sure kids stay on track to graduate on time.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Communication is often the reason an organization thrives or fails. With an organization as large as Logan County Schools, it is crucial that open, honest, and frequent communication occurs between administrators, teachers, service personnel, parents, students, and board members.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
If it were solely up to me, I would allow local boards of education to have a much larger role in selection of curriculum. The West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Legislature have a voice in statewide curriculum standards. I also support implementing classes such as financial literacy that prepare students for life after school.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Improving student achievement starts with making sure our kids and staff are in a safe environment. It is also very important that we cheer on our students involved in academic extra-curricular activities just as hard as we cheer on our amazing student athletes! Our kids will rise to meet expectations and standards that we set for them.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
It is a proven fact that preventing someone from ever trying drugs is much easier than trying to treat an addict with a drug addiction. Just as tobacco usage has evolved from traditional smoking to vaping, we have evolved to utilize vaping detectors and other mechanisms in the schools. I also support age-appropriate drug prevention curriculum in every grade.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
As a mother and grandmother, I think our first responsibility and my number one priority is the safety of our students. During my time as a board member, we have gone from a single school resource officer to six officers in our schools. We have also added a security line item to the school board levy approved by the voters.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
For the most part, I think the facilities in Logan County are in good shape. Of course, there is always room for improvement. We have tried to keep facilities on a schedule to repair or replace those that are not repairable. We have to continue to monitor our funding and make sure taxpayers get the "biggest bang for their buck".
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
Whether you agree or disagree with charter schools or paid home-schooling, we must accept the new landscape in education. That being said, our schools should be beacons of hope in our communities. We should focus on offering the best education available to taxpayers and students. Competition leads to a better product, and I believe our schools can compete with anyone!
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
The world is a more dangerous place than it was in the past. As I previously mentioned, I have made safety my number one priority during my time as a board member. We have to make sure that we protect our children and our employees while they're at school, and that parents are confident in our safety measures.