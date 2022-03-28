We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Anthony “Tony” Dean
CANDIDATE FOR: Logan County Board of Education District 3
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/TonyDean4BOE
HOME CITY: Chapmanville
HOME COUNTY: Logan
AGE: 41
EDUCATION: MS in Healthcare Administration.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Chief Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA).
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Staff CRNA.
FAMILY: wife, Melissa; children, Garrett and Maddie.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My name is Anthony “Tony” Dean and I’m seeking a seat on the Logan County Board of Education. I am a native of Man, I have worked in Logan at Logan Regional Medical Center for the last 13 years, and I have been a resident of Chapmanville for the last 15 years. My roots in this county run deep. And I know that the education of our children is so important for our area's future. If elected to the Logan County Board of Education, I promise that I will fight for Our Children, Our Schools, and Our Future.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
The role of the members of the Board of Education is to set policy and provide funding to make sure that the schools in Logan County are run well. We must provide the best facilities possible and give teachers, administrators, and support staff the resources they need to be successful so that we can provide our students a quality education.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
We have to first be real about the consequences of being a dropout with students, such as the earning difference between graduates and dropouts and the shorter life expectancy of dropouts. We have to give students who are potential dropouts alternative paths to graduation, as well as use technology and nontraditional teaching methods to help facilitate graduation.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
The Board of Education should act as a facilitator of communication between parents and teachers. Currently there are two parent-teacher conferences per school year, but more two-way communication opportunities are needed. The Board should be encouraging and facilitating the formation of Parent/Teacher Organizations, establishing and updating school websites, and providing technology to facilitate communication.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
While the State dictates much of the curriculum, the Board of Education must regularly revisit the standards set by the county. In close consultation with teachers, we need to know what works and what doesn’t; what’s relevant and what’s not. We then have to trust the teachers, those on the front lines, to make those determinations and any appropriate changes.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Student achievement is tied directly to attendance. We need to do everything we can to make sure students are in the classroom. Once they’re in the classroom, we have to empower teachers to motivate students to succeed. Our teachers are our best resource; they’re the experts. We should remove barriers they face and allow them to actually teach.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
The opioid epidemic is one of the most serious challenges we face in our area. It has destroyed families and communities throughout Logan County The Board of Education should require and facilitate age-appropriate drug awareness and prevention programs in every school in Logan County. Students must be taught the social, health, and economic consequences of drug abuse.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Beyond ensuring the safety of every student, the top priority of our schools from day one should be to prepare our students for life after graduation. All students don’t follow the same path after graduation, but it is our responsibility to prepare them all so that when they graduate, they are ready for the next step in their lives.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Our facilities are a mixed bag; we have some very nice newer facilities, but we also have some older and outdated facilities. Over the next 10 years we should look to update or replace older and outdated facilities, and adequately maintain our newer facilities. New projects such as auxiliary gymnasiums in Man and Logan are badly needed as well.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
With legislation that encourages charter schools and private schooling, the Board must market the school system to the public and show the benefit of having students in the public school system. Because state funding is based on enrollment, a “strength in numbers” strategy is needed to convince parents that a public education is best for students and the community.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
The safety of every student in Logan County is the Board's most important responsibility. If students don’t feel safe at school, their education is going to suffer. I believe bullying prevention is an important issue, as well as ensuring our facilities are secure, both inside and out. Expanding the PRO program to every school should also be a top priority.