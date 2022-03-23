We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Dr. Pat Joe White
CANDIDATE FOR: Logan County Board of Education District 4
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Man, WV
HOME COUNTY: Logan
AGE: 67
EDUCATION: AB, MA- Marshall, ED.D- WVU.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Retired Educational Administrator.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Educational Consultant.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Logan Rotary Club, Logan Regional Medical Auxiliary.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I recently decided to file for re-election for a seat on the Logan County Board of Education to represent District 4. In my almost 12 years as a board member, I have seen many positive actions have taken place in Logan County Schools. The board has been able to provide increased funding for local school and county initiatives, address educational,safety and facility improvement, greatly enhancing both educational and athletic facilities throughout the county. With your support, I will continue to work toward increasing student educational opportunities throughout the county.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
The role of a board member is to ensure that county policies are being followed along with ensuring that students receive the best educational opportunities that the county can provide. Board members should be available to provide an ear to public concerns and should bring those concerns to the administration.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
We must look at our current curriculum offerings to provide potential dropouts an incentive to remain in school to complete course offerings. Increased guidance and counseling services to determine the cause of dropping out must be provided for these students. We must work with all available agencies, including the legislature to restructure our drop-out prevention programs.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Boards of education can offer regional meetings throughout the school term in various areas of the county to hear community feedback and concerns. These would be in addition to the schedule parent-teacher conferences. These "public forums" should be structured enough to not become gripe sessions, but to provide meaningful and necessary feedback concerning a variety of issues.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
Curriculum standards are determined by a variety of sources- WVDE, legislature and county curricular adoptions. Counties should develop subject specific curricular teams that meet periodically. These teams would analyze student achievement in particular subjects and determine areas of weakness. Additional instructional materials,course offerings or curriculum revisions could serve as a way to increase curricular standards.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
We need to try some different motivational techniques to make school a place where students enjoy going. Many of our schools currently provide incentives regarding attendance, achievement and behavior. Schools must become more student-friendly, providing both praise and encouragement when children achieve success. Special events, school parties and using banked time for fun things would be a good start.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
There are already a variety of drug prevention programs available to schools for use with students. However, based on data,the effectiveness is not good. Although, the curriculum is crowded, I would like to see a mandatory drug awareness class offered at our middle (5th) and high school(9th) that emphasizes the harm of drug taking and addiction.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
I believe that the number one priority for public education for our county is two-fold. (1) Successfully combating the increasing amount of drug using among our students, which seems to be increasing daily and (2) Addressing the lack of parental control of children. The second issue is quite serious, in which many students do not have a stable home environment or consistent parenting.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
The vast majority of our facilities are in very good conditions. We have made major improvement within the past 6 years to our athletic facilities and have several more pending. I would not anticipate any major school construction project. Our 10 year focus will be based on whether our enrollment continues to decline, which may force the establishment of split-grades or consolidation..
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
I believe that the continued offering of a top-notch educational and athletic facilities that students can receive high quality offerings and experiences that will assist them in preparing for successful adult lives is the best argument that public schools will provide. We must work to make our schools the obvious choice for parents and students to choose to attend.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
I think that we must strive to create an environment of safety at our schools. We must make every school a safe haven for everyone. I would like to have metal detectors installed at every entrance and anger management classes provided for identified students. We have resource officers at all our 5-12 schools, but I would them in all schools.