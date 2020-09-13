HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Ed White
CANDIDATE FOR: Logan County Commission
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook page Dr. Ed White For Logan County Commission
HOME CITY: Logan
HOME COUNTY: Logan
AGE: 66
EDUCATION: Logan High School, Marshall University, Doctor of Optometry, Southern College of Optometry.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Optometric Physician at White Eye Care Center.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: West Virginia Department of Highways, Penny’s Drive Inn, Boys Clubs of Memphis science director.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Lions Club, WECAN, Logan County Child Advocacy Center, Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
FAMILY: wife, Ellen White; children, Tony Quinn, Paul Quinn, Joanna Rodighiero; grandchildren, Shane Quinn, Lucas Quinn, Roman Rodighiero and Eva Rodighiero.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a life-long resident of Logan County. I have had attractive opportunities elsewhere but I love my home, my family, my patients and our community. I am here for the duration and I want to help create opportunities so our children and their children can stay here if they choose. I am a conservative Democrat and a Christian. I strongly support the sanctity of life and the Constitution of the United States, including the right to bear arms. I support law and order and I believe everyone is accountable for their actions.
1. How would you implement better county planning?
I would try to improve communication between all county agencies. I would solicit public input by holding meetings to allow people to voice their ideas. I would encourage younger people to participate. Communication is essential.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
We must improve broadband and cellular service, striving for full service in all areas. We must take advantage of our beautiful natural scenery and tourism opportunities. In order to do this, we must get serious about litter and clean-up efforts. We must provide a high quality work force with career tech education that is relevant to the needs of potential employers.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
We need to work on identifying the worst structures in terms of safety and aesthetics, prioritizing our efforts and using all available resources to clean up the dilapidated structures. This will be an ongoing issue and we must maintain these efforts. I would like to explore use of jail inmates to assist in the labor involved.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
Clearly, drug addiction and economic development are huge issues. The biggest problem might be the pervasive inferiority complex in our area. This negativity hurts us in many ways and hampers our efforts to improve in the areas I mentioned. Let’s make Logan County great again. It starts with a positive attitude.
5. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
We need to do everything possible to clean up and keep things looking good. We must have the resolve to prosecute those who dump illegally. But, we also need to educate people and try to instill a sense of pride in our area. We can place more trash receptacles and campaign to get people to use them.
6. How do you plan on continuing to maintain a balanced budget?
Regarding revenues, the coal industry is declining. The items I’ve mentioned will contribute to helping with revenues. Broadband, cellular, education, etc. can all contribute to revenues. Clearly, we have to carefully control expenses. This will require efficiency in operations. We must make sure every dollar counts in all aspects of our services.
7. How can the county commission help improve broadband access in Logan County?
Broadband expansion isn’t cheap. We must identify all potential resources. This would include federal, state and private grants. The coal industry, CVB, Chamber of Commerce, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Logan Regional Medical Center and its parent corporation, AEP and other entities may be able to assist. This will require a huge investment and a coordinated effort.
8. What more can be done to transform Logan County into a tourism destination?
First, we must clean up the litter. Our streams and roads absolutely must be clean. We are blessed with great natural beauty, but it has to be clean, and the roads well maintained. We should continue to do all we can with the trail system, but we need improved access, and walking trails to fully utilize the Guyandotte River.