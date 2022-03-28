We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Jeremy Farley
CANDIDATE FOR: Logan County Commission
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Chapmanville
HOME COUNTY: Logan
AGE: 39
EDUCATION: MPA, WVU; BA, Marshall University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Social Worker.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Former President and Member, Logan County Board of Education.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: A vote for Jeremy Farley is not a vote for the status quo. My record as an independent-minded board of education member has been well established. I will always support a government that works for the people rather than the politicians. It's no surprise to you that Logan County's biggest export is our kids. The jobs and opportunities are leaving, and they are taking our future with them. We must change this trend. We must empower our workforce, protect our senior citizens, and make sure our children have a safe place to call home.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
The commission can do a better job of strategic planning. I would support more discussion of funding priorities which must include providing for essential services and investments for economic development.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
The first step is determining what successful economic development looks like. Economic development needs to be feasible and address the needs of the community. I would advocate for policies that lead to job creation and retention; updated water and sewer; improved high speed internet; and wider cell phone coverage.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
The county must work to identify and follow the legal process to get individual property owners to clean up their properties. If the property owners fail to clean up their properties, then the county should move to create a demolition program that will address the dilapidated housing issue.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
The county’s three most pressing problems are the lack of job opportunities, lack of access to water and sewer, and issues pertaining to drug use.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
My top three priorities are economic development, safeguarding your tax dollars, and advocating for greater transparency in county government decision-making. Economic development must lead to job creation and retention; updated water and sewer systems; and improved access to high-speed internet.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
I would be in favor of increasing the number of sheriff deputies if a need could be demonstrated. During my time as a member of the board of education, I fully supported the deputies serving as prevention resource officers in our schools. If a need exists, then I would support increased law enforcement.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
We need to clean up the litter and enforce the current litter laws. Litter is a major problem on both public and private properties. I believe it is essential to develop a community service option for nonviolent offenders to clean public spaces.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
The jail bill is a necessary expense to protect the good citizens of county. There are some ways to help reduce the overall bill. In my opinion, the county should offer a litter cleanup program for nonviolent offenders to reduce jail costs and promote cleaner public spaces. I also believe home confinement and diversion programs should be utilized when feasible.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
Logan County citizens need good paying jobs. We have been known as an energy producing county for more than a century. If renewable energy companies can meet the needs of our local economy while bolstering our coal and natural gas industries, then I believe we must support job growth in this sector.