NAME: Ralph Rodighiero
CANDIDATE FOR: Logan County Commission
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Ralph Rodighiero for County Commission
HOME CITY: Logan
HOME COUNTY: Logan
AGE: 58
EDUCATION: Logan High School
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Retired UPS driver.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: UPS driver for 31 years, 1985-2016; WV House of Delegates 2006-2012, 2014-2020.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Gideons.
FAMILY: sons, Dominic Rodighiero, Rafael Rodighiero; daughter-in-law, Joanna Rodighiero; grandchildren, Roman and Eva Rodighiero.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: As a longtime resident with deep Logan County roots, I am asking for your support in the upcoming Commission race. I have experience as an elected official as your delegate for several terms, allowing me opportunities to help countless individuals and groups. My focus has always been helping the common folks of our area, and I am not nor have I ever been, anyone’s puppet. I stand alone on making decisions based on my own values and what is best for advancing our beautiful county. Join me in securing a stronger economy and a safer place to live for the future of our area’s children!
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
The commission would benefit from carefully exploring and prioritizing the needs of the county by surveying a variety of residents, business owners, and institutions, then applying that information to how funding can best be distributed.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
Continuing to capitalize on the Hatfield McCoy Trails and advancing the tourism industry would encourage economic growth. In the past, our county has not had enough lodging, restaurants, etc. to support the demand of our growing trail system attractions. Developments continue to be made, but the commission needs to continue to support growth in this area so we can maximize the economic potential.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
The current initiative to improve this problem seems to be making some strides at the moment. In order to continue the momentum, one idea that I would like to explore would be to offer a property tax forgiveness program to purchasers for a period that would encourage them to purchase properties that are abandoned and up for auction due to unpaid taxes.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
In my opinion, the three most pressing problems in Logan County that deserve the Commission’s top priority are the drug epidemic and related homelessness, sewage and water infrastructure issues that are plaguing our residents, and the need for more jobs for our residents.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
One of my top priorities would be to improve the job market for Logan County by attracting businesses and industry to set up in our area by potentially granting tax breaks, etc. Another top priority of mine would be to obtain more resources and help for individuals battling substance abuse and homelessness.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
I would be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices. Some of our communities are in need of more patrol officers to help combat issues such as the break in crimes occurring in our neighborhoods, as well as keeping the out of town drug dealers out of our area.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
In my opinion, littering should be observed by authorities and the fines should be enforced to the max. This would deter people from littering and should improve the beauty of our county quickly, which is very important when we are trying to attract tourists!
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
The jail bill could potentially be reduced by more frequently giving home confinement sentences to non-violent offenders when appropriate.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
Although I would not be in favor of doing anything that would potentially hurt our local coal economy or take away coal jobs, I am open to listening to ideas that fit renewable energy opportunities into our local planning and development. A lot of times renewable energy operations create a good amount of jobs, which could help bolster our economy.