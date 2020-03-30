CANDIDATES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@herald-dispatch.com or calling 304-526-2764.

W.Va. Candidates

Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page.

STATE RACES

U.S. SENATE

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Kendra Fershee (D) David B. McKinley (i) (R)

Talley Sergeant (D) Alex X. Mooney (i) (R) Daniel P. "Danny" Lutz Jr. (M)

W.VA. SUPREME COURT

STATE SENATE

HOUSE OF DELEGATES

Gary McCallister (D) Bill Bryant (D) Zack Maynard (R) Joseph "Joe" Jeffries (R) Jeff Eldridge (I)

LOGAN COUNTY RACES

LOGAN COUNTY COMMISSION