LOGAN — Multiple offices are on the ballot for the primary election in Logan County, set for Tuesday, May 10.
Early voting is already underway and will end Saturday, May 7. Early voting takes place inside the Logan County Commission building at 325 Stratton St. in Logan from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through the week and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Several local candidates in contested races have submitted profiles. Visit www.loganbanner.com and click Elections to learn more about the candidates and their thoughts on important local issues.
Races on the ballot in Logan County include:
U.S. Congress District 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Republican incumbent Carol Miller of Huntington is challenged by James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo, Kent Stevens of Milton, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton and Scott Fuller of Kenova. The winner will face Democrat Mr. Lacy Watson in the Nov. 8 general election.
W.Va. Senate District 7 (Lincoln, Boone, Logan, southern Kanawha)
The winner of the Republican primary (candidates are Chad McCormick and Mike Stuart) will face Democrat incumbent Ron Stollings in the general election.
W.Va. House District 31 (southern Lincoln, northern Logan and western Boone)
The winner of the Republican primary (candidates are Margitta Mazzocchi, Haskel Boytek and Jill Barker) will face Democrat Kenneth Ray Wilson in the general election.
W.Va. House District 33 (southern Logan County)
Democrat George Howes of Sarah Ann and Republican incumbent Jordan Bridges of Logan are unopposed in their primaries and will meet in the general election.
Logan County Board of Education (3 seats open)
Those currently on the board and not up for re-election are Harold McMillen and Barry Mullins, both in District 1.
There are three open seats in the 2022 election.
Candidates are DISTRICT 2: incumbent Debbie Mendez and Moss Burgess; DISTRICT 3: Jamie Sparks and Anthony “Tony” Dean; DISTRICT 4: incumbent Pat Joe White.
The top three votegetters will win in this school board election.
Logan County Circuit Clerk
Democratic incumbent Mark McGrew of Holden faces no opposition. No Republicans filed.
Logan County Clerk
Democratic incumbent John Turner of Chapmanville faces no opposition. No Republicans filed.
Logan County Commission
Democrat Commissioner Danny Ellis is not seeking re-election in 2022. The winner of the Democratic primary (candidates are Ralph Rodighiero of West Logan and Bill Copley of Man) will face the winner of the Republican primary (candidates are Billy Jack Dickerson of Davin and Jeremy Farley of Chapmanville) in the Nov. 8 general election.
Logan Conservation District Supervisor
Candidates are John Kovach of Chapmanville and Michael “Gibson” Oneil on Switzer.
Logan County is now a part of the new first congressional district since the state lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census. The county is also a part of the State Senate District 7 as well as the House Districts 31 and 33.
Primary election day is set for Tuesday, May 10. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Due to early deadlines, election results will not appear in the May 11 edition of the Logan Banner. Check www.loganbanner.com for election results.