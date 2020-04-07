HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Tim Tomblin
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia House of Delegates 24th District (most of Logan, part of Boone and Wyoming)
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Logan
HOME COUNTY: Logan
AGE: 53
EDUCATION: BA Finance/Management
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Self-Employed Restaurant and Real Estate. Elected 2018 to WV House of Delegates 24th District.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: President Christmas in the park, Board Member Hatfield McCoy CVB Board.
ENDORSEMENTS: WV School Service Personnel Association, United Mine Workers of America, WV Pro-Life, WV Sheriff Asst., WV AFL-CIO.
FAMILY: father, Tom “Rose” Tomblin; mother, Jackie S. Tomblin; children, Taylor Tomblin, Colton Tomblin; and granddaughter Tatym Hatcher.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: It has been my honor severing as your delegate in southern West Virginia for the last two years. I have strived to serve my constitutes with the representation that they deserve. I have supported our teachers, service personnel, retires, county governments, and the working people of West Virginia and their rights. I ask for your continued support to make West Virginia’s first.
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. With the decline in the extraction industries in West Virginia, what do you think should be done to diversify the state’s economy?
In our last session I co-sponsored a bill to study what needs to be done in the southern coal fields because of the decline in coal extraction. We need to partner with University and state and federal governments to incentivize investment and development.
2. Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
I think we need to support regulations that protect our public health, supports local industry and allows for growth and job creation.
3. What role do you see for state government in reversing West Virginia’s population decline?
We need diversify our economy, keep our standard of living low, keep our health care choices open. We need to attract and be open to different industries. We need to invest in our roads, infrastructure, broadband, and educational systems.
Additional questions from HD Media:
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the 7,000 plus children who are now in it. Some action has been taken in recent months, but what further action do you think might be necessary?
We have passed this year the foster children and families bill of rights which make it easier for foster families. We are progressing in our efforts to control the substance abuse problem but more needs to be done. Our citizens need hope and opportunity.
5. There have been several attempts to reduce taxes on business in the state, including one failed in this past legislative session. Is it wise to keep pursuing tax breaks for business, at the possible expense of residential taxpayers? Do you think the state’s tax structure needs an overhaul?
I am a strong supporter of reducing taxes, especially on our hardworking middle class. We cannot continue to shift the tax burden to the working class. If we attract new business and industry which would increase the tax base only then can we lowering our citizens burden.
6. Do you think the educational reform bill passed in 2019 is working/will be effective?
There were some good things in the educational reform bill. First and foremost, it is a move forward in keeping and attraction teachers and having more counselors in our schools. I think law makers need to have our educators involved in policy making and not outside interests.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
The education reform bill is a good start. I feel that we need to evaluate the results annually to see if more needs to be done. We all know that most of this is a result of our substance abuse problem that we need to get a handle on.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We have made progress with the Wet Virginia free community and technical college program. We need to continue to adapt and have programs to support well educated and trained workforce for industry.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
I think we are making progress. There are programs that are more successful than others. We need to have a statewide committee consisting of the stakeholders involved to implement what is working and adapt to that. We need more drug and family treatment courts.
10. How would you improve the state’s access to broadband internet?
Our access to quality broadband thru out West Virginia in a must. If we are to attract and grow our businesses and industry, we have to partner our state and local government with private businesses for this development.