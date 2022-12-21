Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Chuck Horst_1

West Virginians expect lawmakers to keep them “secure in their houses, persons, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures,” as the state Constitution guarantees. But too often, government agencies run roughshod over citizens’ rights, showing their elected representatives that there’s far more work to be done.

Take bowhunter David Craft for instance. He followed the rules when he bagged two trophy bucks in November 2020, including one in McDowell County. So when West Virginia wildlife officers came to his North Carolina house to ask questions three months later, he had nothing to hide.

Chuck Horst, R-Berkeley, is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

