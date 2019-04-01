To submit an item for the Community Calendar, send an email to dvidovich@HDMediaLLC.com.
APRIL 4-14
The Aracoma Story's production of Disney's "Frozen Jr." 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 4-6, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 11-13, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Coalfield Jamboree at 308 Main St. in Logan. Tickets, $15 adults and $8 children 10 and under.
APRIL 4
Logan County Town Hall, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Logan High School. Hosted by West Virginia gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith. Visit wvcantwait.com.
APRIL 6
Columbus, Ohio, Americana trio Unlawful will perform at Hot Cup, 201 Stratton St., in Logan, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6.
His & Her Bingo Event hosted by The Paws Squad, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Chapmanville Middle School. Men and women bingo items, raffle items, 50/50, and a concession will all be included.
Bowling for a Cause, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Plaza Lanes in Logan. Cost, $10. Proceeds benefit Logan Shrine Club. Call 304-752-3352.
APRIL 7
The Chapmanville United Baptist Church will have Sunday School at 10 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Brother Joe Vance will be preaching and there will be special singing.
APRIL 8
Nighbert Memorial Church Nursing Home Ministry, 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Trinity Healthcare.
APRIL 9
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Chapmanville United Baptist Church will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.
APRIL 9-12
Child Passenger Safety Training, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, April 9-12, at the WV State Police-Logan Detachment in Chapmanville. Register at https://cert.safekids.org with Course ID #WV2019010431.
APRIL 10
Street Cleanup, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Logan. Hosted by Abundant Life Worship Center, which will be cleaning up Pine Street.
APRIL 11
Beni Kedem April Stated Session at the Logan Shrine Club, 22 Main Ave., Logan, Thursday, April 11. Dinner at 6 p.m. and Stated Session at 7 p.m.
Health Fair, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, April 11, at the Chief Logan Recreational Center. Hosted by Logan Regional Medical Center. Call 304-785-6764.
West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness Meeting, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, in the Fellowship Hall at Nighbert Memorial Church.
Nighbert Memorial Church Afternoon Circle Meeting, 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, in the Fellowship Hall. All the Ladies are invited.
APRIL 11-14
Second week of shows for The Aracoma Story's production of Disney's "Frozen Jr." 7 p.m. April 11-14, at the Coalfield Jamboree at 308 Main St. in Logan.
APRIL 12-13
Logan Gun Show, 1-7 p.m. Friday, April 12, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Word of Life Church, 518 Mud Fork Road, Logan.
APRIL 12
Paint & Play, 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Jump House, Logan. Cost, $30. Kids can jump for $5 each.
The Men's Fellowship of the Chapmanville United Baptist Church will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12.
APRIL 13
Strike Out Child Abuse Bowling Tournament hosted by Necco of Logan, Inc., noon Saturday, April 13, at Plaza Lanes, 63 Water St., Logan.
All-Star Wrestling’s 13 Year Anniversary, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Madison Civic Center. Tickets, $13.
The Buffalo Creek Memorial Library will host their 13th annual "Man on the Move" Walk on Saturday, April 13. Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the walks starts at 10 a.m.
APRIL 14
Abundant Life Worship Center Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 14.
Champions for Southern Telethon, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, on Southern’s Williamson campus. Proceeds will go toward the Southern Foundation, which provides scholarships to Southern students. The telethon will be livestreamed on Southern’s SuddenLink channel 17 and Southern’s Facebook page. Local talent is being sought to perform during the telethon. Acts may perform live in-studio or submit a pre-recorded video. Contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429 or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.
The Chapmanville United Baptist Church will have Sunday School at 10 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Brother Kevin Conley will be preaching and there will be special singing by Linda Gore and Robyn Adkins.
Palm Sunday Worship Services at Nighbert Memorial Church, 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14. Services will be broadcast over WVOW Radio.
APRIL 15
Free beginners beekeeping class instructed by Robert Elliot, 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 E McDonald Ave, Man. For more information, call 304-583-7887.
Free food pantry distribution and lunch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Nighbert Memorial Church. Doors for the food pantry distribution do not open until exactly 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m.
APRIL 16
United Methodist Men dinner/meeting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Nighbert Memorial Church Fellowship Hall.
APRIL 18
Hidden in Plain Sight Community Forum, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, Mingo County Board of Education, Williamson. Hosted by Mingo County STOP. The forum will focus on raising the substance use awareness of parents through an interactive mock bedroom designed to give them hands-on knowledge of at-risk behaviors and materials. The event is free to the public but age restricted to ages 21 and over. The bedroom will be available to access during the Board of Education's normal business hours April 19-25. Dinner and the training "Current Drug Trends" will also be held the night of the forum.
APRIL 20
The Chapmanville United Baptist Church will host an Easter egg hunt beginning at noon, Saturday, April 20, at the shelter nearest the pool at Chief Logan State Park.
APRIL 21
The Chapmanville United Baptist Church will have morning Easter service beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 21. Brother Lonnie Berry will be preaching and the choir will sing.
Nighbert Memorial Church will have Easter Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 21.
APRIL 25
Meet the Author - Charlie J. Eskew, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center, located on the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Nighbert Memorial Church "Gabriel Project," 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 25. "Gabriel Project" is held on the last Thursday of each month, except for holidays, etc.
APRIL 26
Logan's Got Talent, 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Logan. Hosted by Logan County Family Resource Network, NECCO, KVC, ResCare and Children's Home Society. Celebrity judges are singer Anna Butcher, "America's Got Talent" winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and WCHS TV's Kennie Bass. Grand prize winner receives a recording session with Landau's producer at Chandler Audio Studios, the opportunity to perform at the Coalfield Jamboree and $500 cash. Logan residents must register by April 12. Contact Keith White at logancountyfrn@gmail.com or call 304-792-2016. Admission, $1.
LEASA CPR/first aid training, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, at 511 Dingess St., Logan.
APRIL 27
Free community supper, 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Nighbert Memorial Church Fellowship Hall.
Shine Campaign, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Logan Shrine Club in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. Hosted by Logan/Mingo Child Advocacy Centers. Finger foods, water and soda. Admission, $10 per person or $15 per couple.
APRIL 28
The Chapmanville United Baptist Church will have Sunday School beginning at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11:25 a.m. Sunday, April 28. Brother Alan Frye will be preaching and Tony Bell will sing.
MAY 1
Free diabetes class hosted by Quality Insights Quality Innovation Network (EDC West Virginia), 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville.
MAY 2-5
2nd Annual Appalachian ATVentures Festival, Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5, Gilbert. Visit twinhollowcampground.com.
MAY 4
RESIN Live, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Hot Cup, 201 Stratton St, Logan.
MAY 5
14th Annual Steve 'Duco" Ratz Memorial Ride hosted by Logan Motorcycle Sales, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the ride starts at 1 p.m. at Logan Motorcycle Sales. $20 per rider, $10 per passenger. All proceeds go to the June Harless Children's Shelter.
MAY 8
Free diabetes class hosted by Quality Insights Quality Innovation Network (EDC West Virginia), 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville.
MAY 10
Children enrolled in Head Start/Universal Pre-K and their families are invited to Family Fun Day, hosted by PRIDE Community Services, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Chief Logan State Park, for an afternoon of inflatables, face painting, pizza, silent auction, ice cream, etc. Public school age children are not permitted to attend.
MAY 15
Free diabetes class hosted by Quality Insights Quality Innovation Network (EDC West Virginia), 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville.
MAY 17
Paint & Play, 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Jump House, Logan. Cost, $30. Kids can jump for $5 each.
MAY 22
Free diabetes class hosted by Quality Insights Quality Innovation Network (EDC West Virginia), 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville.
MAY 24
Logan High School Graduation, 4 p.m. Friday, May 24.
MAY 29
Free diabetes class hosted by Quality Insights Quality Innovation Network (EDC West Virginia), 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville.
JUNE 8
Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia spring bingo, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Chapmanville Middle School. Tickets $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call 304-896-5008, 304-896-6871, 304-687-5302, 304-687-7903, 304-687-8595 or 304-687-9676
20th Annual Hatfield McCoy Marathon, 7 a.m. Saturday, June 8, Williamson. Visit www.hatfieldmccoymarathon.net.
JUNE 15
Enemy of All, with Awakened, live at Hot Cup, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Tickets $2.
EVERY WEEK
Nighbert Memorial Church hosts a free community dinner every Wednesday at 5:20 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Nighbert Memorial Church's children's music ministry takes place from 6 to 6:45 p.m. every Monday for ages 1 to 7.
The youth meeting for the Chapmanville United Baptist Church is 7 p.m. Wednesday. Leaders are Sisters Heather Woody and Barbara Ellis.
PUBLIC MEETING DATES
Chapmanville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of every month at Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St, Chapmanville. Call 304- 855-4582.
Logan City Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Logan City Hall. Call 304-752-4044.
Logan County Chamber of Commerce meets at 8 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Logan County Chamber of Commerce, 325 Stratton St. Call 304-752-1324.
Logan County Commission meets at 3 p.m. the first and third Monday of every month at the Logan County Courthouse. Call 304-792-6217.
Logan County Board of Education meets at 5 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center. Call 304-792-2060.
Logan County Board of Health meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Logan County Health Department, 300 Stratton St., Logan. Call 304-792-8630.
Logan County Public Service District meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of every month at the district's office at 41 Armory Road, Monaville. Call 304-946-2641.
The Town of Man Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Man Town Hall. Call 304-583-9631.
The Tracy Vickers Center Board meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St, Chapmanville. Call 304- 855-4582.
The Logan County Development Authority meets at 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan. Call 304-752-4600.
The Logan County Airport Authority meets at 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan. Call 304-752-0975.
The Logan County Housing Authority meets at 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan.