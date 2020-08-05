CHARLESTON — Four more staff members and two more patients at Logan Regional Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch reported Wednesday.
It brings the total cases from the hospital to 33. The outbreak was first reported Saturday.
Logan County continues to be a county of concern for state health officials. Along with the outbreak in the hospital, there is also an outbreak of the virus in a Logan County church.
Two nursing homes in Logan have had staff and residents tested, and Crouch said one returned a positive case, but he did not specify which. The long-term care data, which lists cases at every nursing home, on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated since July 31.
Crouch said they are also looking to test other types of facilities in the county, as well.
Crouch said the state is monitoring the situation in Logan County very closely, and state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said she speaks with the Logan County Health Department daily. She said they are doing good work to address the outbreak in the county.
Crouch said the outbreak in the hospital is the result of travel.
“The hospital staff is a part of our communities, and when they interact with people who travel into West Virginia, as the governor said, from the south, they end up being infected,” Crouch said. “The hospitals are doing a great job with that.”
There are 123 active cases of COVID-19 out of 162 total in Logan County, as of Wednesday morning.
Statewide, there were 108 new positive cases reported Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.
Total cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (30/0), Berkeley (643/27), Boone (92/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (353/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (134/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (88/1), Greenbrier (88/0), Hampshire (75/0), Hancock (102/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (203/1), Jackson (158/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (843/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (75/0), Logan (162/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (126/3), Mason (51/0), McDowell (47/1), Mercer (173/0), Mineral (114/2), Mingo (151/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (32/1), Ohio (262/1), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (8/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (102/23), Putnam (173/1), Raleigh (200/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (54/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (192/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (228/12), Wyoming (24/0).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 173 of its total cases as active.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported three new positive cases, with patients’ ages ranging from 23-56. There are 63 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 1,191 new positive cases were reported, along with 26 new deaths, for a total of 3,596.
The Ohio COVID-19 travel advisory was updated Wednesday. Now only travelers to Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Nevada, Arizona and Idaho are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning. These states have an occurrence rate of 15% or higher.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported five new positive cases: a 39-year-old female, 69-year-old male, 32-year-old male, 48-year-old male and 28-year-old male. All are isolating at home. There are 33 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 546 new positive cases were reported and one new death. Gov. Andy Beshear said he believed the day’s numbers showed masks work.