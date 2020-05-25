HUNTINGTON — West Virginia reported its 73rd death related to the novel coronavirus Monday.
The latest death, a 74-year-old man from Mineral County, was confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
“On this Memorial Day, we remember the service of those veterans who have passed away, as well as the 73 West Virginians we have recently lost due to COVID-19,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said in a news release Monday.
West Virginia has reported 1,797 total cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. There have been 87,483 confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus.
Cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (278/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (40/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).
Nationally, there were almost 25,000 new cases reported Tuesday, for a total of 1,662,414 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 98,261 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.