MADISON - A man has been charged with felony obstructing emergency medical services personnel causing bodily injury after an alleged incident at the Boone Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.
On March 5, the Madison Police Department were dispatched on a call at 7:28 a.m. to the hospital to find that a man who had allegedly made threats and became physical with the staff had left the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, Richard Scott Boggs, 37, of 239 Family Lane in Danville, had become combative with the emergency room staff.
According to the incident report, the suspect had become irate and demanded that an IV be removed from his arm and made a threat to a male staff member that he would "kill him."
The report states the suspect shoved his way past the staff member and when another nurse entered the room, he "shoved her hard against the wall."
After a security officer entered the room, the report states that the suspect threatened to beat him down and pushed past him before leaving the scene.
A warrant was signed for Boggs' arrest by Magistrate Danny Moore on March 6. As of press time, Boggs was in the Southwest Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @philipdperry.