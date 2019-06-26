In reading an article recently in the Coal Valley News, I found it sad the Boone County Commission is not more proactive regarding the blight that is the drug problem we face. This is especially true when you consider Boone County was named the worst county in the country impacted by the costs of the opioid crisis.
A little over a year ago, the Gazette-Mail quoted a study indicating: "Boone County's opioid-related economic cost comes out to $8,734 per person (an estimated $206.5 million a year - the highest per-capita burden of any county in America). The study takes into account costs related to the loss of life and decreased productivity in each county, and what's being spent on health care, criminal justice and substance abuse treatment." (Charleston Gazette-Mail, March 21, 2018).
I think the monthly cost of using a community center to help six to eight, or even maybe 18, people stay off drugs pales in comparison, if even a fraction of the study's asserted impact is correct. I would like to see something like this across the entire county.
I do not know Mary Price, the organizer of the support group quoted in the article, but if her work helps even one or two stay off drugs for good, away from a life of crime to support the habit; or God forbid, another overdose death in this county, then the $100 per month the county may relinquish will have been well worth the allowance of the group's efforts. The sheer cost to the county to house one of these people as an inmate (should they be arrested) at a regional jail for a day would cover a month of meetings.
I know from experience how drugs can impact a loved one. Obviously, this is not a problem the sheriff's department, or court system, is going to fix. This will take an all-hands-on-deck approach, for many years to come, to get a handle on this issue.
Commission President Eddie Hendricks' comments are indicative of a problem with the county commission, past and present: "...if they allowed one group to use it free, they'd have to let others." Although elected to make decisions, on a regular basis, as they encounter them, they simply devise blanket policies so they don't have to make tough decisions; or they think they minimize risk of losing a vote if they simply say, 'Hey, we do this to everybody.' Unfortunately, one-size-fits-all forms of governing are not good for the overall citizenry; and if you are elected to make decisions, then make them!
The commission president is also quoted: "We have lost $10,000 in these buildings and people should have paid but it wasn't monitored right." This appears as if everyone is now being charged because someone in the commission's office failed to do their job (400 times) and instead of addressing that problem, they (Commissioners) just implement an absolute policy. I think if a business passed on the cost of the mistakes of its employees to customers, they would not likely be in business long.
I wish the boy/girl scouts, Little League teams, churches, and everyone doing good for the community could use the community centers free of charge, but apparently the failure over the years to see the mantra "Coal is King" as a fallacy, and think it would continually fill the county coffers showed great lack of foresight.
Commissioners need to make decisions as situations arise. If this situation were to allow Ms. Price's group to keep even one user off drugs, the purported economic improvement would go a long way to offsetting the $25 user fee.
Archie Hubbard, of Peytona, West Virginia, is the founding director of the Boone 9-1-1 Center, executive director of the Boone County Ambulance Authority (1997-2007), retired Racine VFD Chief, U.S. Army Veteran, and 2019 Marshall University RBA graduate.