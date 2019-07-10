Coal Valley News
NELLIS - BARN Community Group is conducting a needs assessment to gather information about local needs and priorities across a four-community region of Boone County.
The results from the project will assist in directing the programs and services offered by BARN and will aid in pursuing funding opportunities.
As part of a needs assessment process, BARN Community Group is hosting a community discussion to gather residents of the Brushton, Ashford, Ridgeview and Nellis communities.
According to organizers, community participation in this discussion is important and will help the group focus resources on addressing those community needs that are most important to people living in the four-community area served by the organization.
In addition to the community discussion, a community member survey is being administered and secondary data on a defined range of indicators is being collected and analyzed. The final needs assessment report, including key findings and conclusions, will be available in late 2019.
The event will take place on July 12 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the BARN Community Center located at 149 Memorial Drive in Nellis.
For more information about BARN Community Group, the BARN Community Center or the needs assessment project, find them on Facebook - BARN Community Center @barngroupinc.