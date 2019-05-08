Coal Valley New
BOONE COUNTY - Students from the Boone County Career and Technical Center released 75 brown trout into the Laurel Branch of the Little Coal River on April 21.
The students raised the trout for release through a partnership with Trout Unlimited.
These trout, nurtured since last year, have now made the plunge to the Walhonde Watershed.
The students performed water changes and testing as well as feedings to assure the trout grew to the appropriate size for release. The Adventure Tourism class has been the caretakers for the fish since last year.
The waters of Laurel Fork are cool, clean, and perfect for the newly arrived trout to flourish, said Adventure Tourism instructor Robert Miller. The water comes out of the mines at a temperature ideally suited for the trout to thrive.
Raising trout is a labor-intensive affair. Micaiah Buzzard stated trout could live in a Ph. range of 6.5 through 8, but prefer a range of 7.0-7.5
Dylan Kookckogey said the trout-raising experience teaches responsibility. Rayell Brown said observing the trout was her favorite part as they could reflect changes in the weather and it was also relaxing while watching for certain behaviors.
Bianca Wilson and Jordyn Dillon wanted to keep a few but that did not happen.
Sydney Miller, daughter of the instructor and Sophia Waters, niece of the instructor, both assisted in the stocking of the fish up the Laurel Branch of the Little Coal River.
"We were gaining some elevation as we went up the hollow back towards Cazy," Sydney stated.
Sophia said it was a lot of fun. "We were racing to get them in the river, we had aerators but it still needed to happen quickly. They all were fine."
Robert Miller said this is Sydney's second stocking outing.
"About two years ago, the chiller unit went down - it was seven years old and the temperature in the tank started slowly rising," he said. "About midnight, Sydney agreed to assist me in a midnight stocking. She liked the adventure and we even got to know two large pigs that were in their pen up by the river. We like to think that all of our fish make it to adulthood."
The Adventure Tourism class at the Boone Career and Technical Center as well as the Coal River Group express thanks to Trout Unlimited and Brent Best.