BOONE COUNTY - Once or twice a year Boone Career and Technical Center targets a part of Boone County to assist with trash cleanup as part of the "Make it Shine" program. Price Branch Road (Newport Road) was chosen for the Make it Shine 2019.
About 130 students took on the trash challenge on Newport Mountain from the top down the Foster side and transformed this section of Newport. The State of West Virginia agreed to send their contractors in to finish the job of cleaning up the open dumps over the banks.
"Our school does a great job," said instructor Bobby Miller of the Career Center. "It looks as if a machine has come over the Northern side of Newport and swept it clean. The students at the career center ask the residents of Boone to help keep it that way."
Miller added, "For years, we try to focus on a section of Boone that needs help. We now have the Old River Road down by Barkers Farm targeted for our next cleanup in 2020," he said. "We like this idea as we can pull many tires, appliances, furniture, and trash from the river while we clean the riverbank and roadsides. I expect the next cleanup to net as much trash as the two tons we recovered this year. The river is a huge asset in terms of tourism and through our efforts, the Walhonde Water Trail will provide anglers and boaters an amazing place to visit and make wonderful memories."