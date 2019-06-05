CAMEO - A blood stain in the bedroom of a Boone County residence led to charges being filed against a St. Albans man on May 13.
Chad Robert Ball, 42, of 1400 B Summers St. in St. Albans, was charged with burglary, destruction of property, grand larceny and persons prohibited from possessing firearms in relation to a gun theft from a residence.
According to an incident report prepared by Boone County Sheriff's Office Deputy JC King, the deputy was dispatched to 8293 Cameo Road where upon arrival, he spoke to the victim. The alleged robbery happened while the victim was at work during daytime hours. The victim stated that he was missing six firearms and a pair of binoculars from his home, where an ax head had been thrown through a sliding glass door for entry.
Fingerprints were lifted from a pill bottle that the victim stated the he had not left out and a 5 gallon water jug containing money.
According to the report, King observed three small blood stains in the bedroom on the carpet. The victim said the blood was not his. The deputy cut up a small piece of the carpet to send to the state crime lab.
Serial numbers could not be provided for the firearms, but a gun safe was open in the bedroom where the blood was recovered.
King later received notice from the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab that they had a match for the blood and the match belonged to Ball.
According to the report, the victim did not know Ball and had never heard of the name.
The report states that King interviewed Ball at South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, where Ball denied that the blood at the scene was his after being shown the report from the crime lab. Ball denied knowing the whereabouts of the firearms or whether accomplices were involved in the crime. Ball initially refused a swab sample that was requested by the crime lab even after a judge signed a warrant for his DNA. Ball eventually submitted to the DNA swab.
Ball is being held on a $5,000 bond and separate $10,000 bond for charges in Kanawha County. Additionally, he is being detained for parole violations.
