Coal Valley News
MADISON - The Boone Memorial Hospital Auxiliary's scholarship committee has awarded five, $500 scholarships.
The scholarships are for the 2019-20 academic year. Each recipient is enrolled in a medical field and has been deemed worthy by the committee.
Lindsay Brown is the recipient of the Dickerson McColgan Scholarship, which is awarded each year to an employee of Boone Memorial Hospital who chooses to further their medical career.
Other recipients include: Joel DeMersman, Cody Holstein, Katelyn Garretson and Gabrielle Green.
The committee, along with the Auxiliary, wishes to congratulate each of the recipients and wishes them the best in their educational endeavors.