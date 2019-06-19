Coal Valley News
MADISON - On June 8, several employees from Boone Memorial Hospital participated in the Backpack Buddy Program held at the Madison Civic Center. Backpack Buddy is providing bi-weekly food supplements for over 400 eligible Boone County students this summer.
Hospital employees assisted in various projects throughout the day, including prepping, packing and loading. The hospital also made a financial contribution of $1,000.
"It's a wonderful program," said hospital CEO Virgil Underwood. "Our employees are always ready and willing to help because it provides much-needed nutrition to local children."
Support for the program is provided by area businesses, individuals, Boone County Board of Education, United Way of Central WV, and the Backpack Buddy volunteer committee.
Hospital team members included: Bridget Arbaugh (Business Office and Backpack Buddy Committee Member), Kristi Blair (Certified Nursing Assistant-Floor), Kristin Ferguson (Business Office), Jennifer Jackson (Registration), Nova Kimble (Certified Nursing Assistant-Floor), Cindy Linville (Business Office), Mark Linville (Chief Operating Officer-Admin), Chasity Loftis (Physical Therapy/Sports Medicine), Trish McClung (Physical Therapy/Sports Medicine), Kori Mize (Certified Nursing Assistant-Floor), Karlie Belle Price (Marketing and Public Relations), Dr. Amy Sayre (Family Medical Center) and Becky Spears (Dietary).