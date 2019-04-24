Coal Valley News
MADISON - Boone Memorial Hospital has welcomed a new team member.
Angie Christian joined the Administrative Team at Boone Memorial Hospital on March 4 as the executive director of Ancillary Services. She will direct all aspects of Inpatient Pharmacy, Laboratory, Physical Therapy, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Infusion, Respiratory Therapy, Cardiac Rehabilitation and Dietary.
Prior to coming to Boone Memorial Hospital, Christian was the vice president of nursing for a national infusion company and previously a regional general manager overseeing two of its pharmacies. In addition, she has experience working as a private nurse for a cardiology practice and as a hospital staff nurse in the emergency room, operating room, and on the post-cardiac catheterization unit.
She received an associate degree in nursing from Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College and next month will receive a bachelor of science degree in Nursing from South University. She also completed The Certified Registered Nurse Infusion (CRNI) Program, which is nationally recognized in credentialing nurses in infusion therapy. She is a member of the Infusion Nurses Society (INS) and the National Home Infusion Association (NHIA).
She lives in Alum Creek with her husband, Derek, who is a vice principal at Winfield High School. They have four children: Gabe, who is the principal at South Charleston High School and recently completed his doctorate degree in education; Kelsey, who holds a degree in human ecology and is currently pursuing a nursing degree at St. Mary's School of Nursing; Hannah, who holds a bachelor of arts degree and is currently pursuing an MBA at Ohio University and Logan, who attends Marshall University and is majoring in biology.
Christian is a member of the Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek and enjoys gardening and spending time with family in her spare time.
As executive director of Ancillary Services, she will work to implement processes that streamline work flow, improve patient experiences, and support the growth of each ancillary department.