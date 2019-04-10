CHARLESTON - A Boone County man who had been selling heroin from his home in Racine entered a guilty plea in court. Trevor White, 29, who sold heroin to individuals working with the U.S. 119 Task Force, admitted in court that he had been distributing heroin from his residence.
"It doesn't matter whether you are part of a multi-state drug trafficking organization, dealing drugs out of your girlfriend's house, or living in your mom and dad's basement," United States Attorney Mike Stuart said in a news release. "If we catch you peddling poisons in my district, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
In November and December of 2017, White was living on Valle Vista Circle in Racine. While living with his girlfriend, White sold heroin, including to a cooperating individual with the U.S. 119 Task Force.
White admitted that he had sold heroin on multiple occasions, and these instances were captured on video by the U.S. 119 Task Force.
White faces a maximum possible penalty of up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 13, 2019.
Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the plea hearing.