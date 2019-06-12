Editor's Note: "What We Pay" is a series of stories regarding what Boone County has paid for vendor services.
BOONE COUNTY - Through public records acquisitions, the Coal Valley News has discovered that the Boone County Commission paid $321,062.50 between 1998 and 2016 for what one county employee described as, "budgetary consulting and/or payroll-related services."
The vendor, Government Services of West Virginia or Vender No. 758 in county financial records, was paid $31,400 on Feb. 20, 2013, and $33,400 on Jan 31, 2014, which represents the largest sum paid to the vendor by Boone County throughout their 18-year relationship.
The height of the relationship with the vendor was in 2014, when Boone County paid $43,900 for services rendered.
A document viewable via a basic internet search shows that the company did business in Marion County in 2013 and 2014 as a Marion County Commission agenda lists the following notation; "For the Record, note the Commission received the Marion County Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2014 from Government Services of West Virginia, Ron Preast for public review."
Little, if any other digital imprint by the company could be found. While the business licensing history of Government Services of West Virginia is unclear, a search for the business on the West Virginia Secretary of State's web site found no such business of that name currently licensed to do business in West Virginia.
In May 2019, the CVN published a story canvassing a relationship between the Boone County Commission and retired Raleigh County Administrator Dennis Sizemore.
Also for "budgetary consulting" services, Boone County paid Sizemore $136,800 between 1997 and 2016.
The peak of the professional relationship between the county and Sizemore came in 2012, when he was paid a total of $7,200 through 12 separate payments of $600 between January and December of that calendar year.
Former Boone County Administrator Jim Gore retired in 2016.
