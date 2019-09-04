MADISON - The Boone County Sheriff's Office will be making cuts to its workforce as the Boone County Commission ordered elected officials to make an additional 20 percent cut to personnel; each department was ordered to present its cuts to commissioners on Sept. 3 during their regular session.
"We are actively working on different personnel scenarios as we speak," said Chief Deputy Chad Barker via email last week. "Unfortunately, at the conclusion of last night's meeting, we were ordered to relay our cuts in writing to the commission by Tuesday. Working with such a small window we are scrambling to put together the pieces like the other elected offices. The 20 percent cut will translate to at least four employees in the Sheriff's Law Enforcement Division."
Barker stated that providing coverage to the entire county is the top priority for his office.
"We have to explore all ideas and possibilities when it comes to personnel moves and filling or terminating slots for investigators," he said. "We feel drugs are the biggest issue plaguing our county and therefore deserve a lot of attention. We are tasked with serving and protecting our citizens, and in the end, we have to make the decisions we feel will be in their best interest. As of now, the fate of the three investigator slots have not been finalized."
Barker said that as of last week, the office was operating with 21 active deputies. Look for more coverage related to the cuts in future editions of the CVN.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or 304-307-2402.