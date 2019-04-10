MADISON - The Boone County Commission released the final budget numbers for 2019-20 during their regular session on April 2.
According to administrator Pam White, the general account fund will operate at $7,203,589 and the coal severance fund at $1,600,000. The general fund has taken a plunge from the previous year when it was $8,528,900.
Boone County Commission President Eddie Hendricks spoke about the budget during the meeting.
"Concerning the budget, we had a meeting with our elected officials and that meeting went pretty well," he said. "We are all in this together and the way that they took this information it was obvious we are in this together and they understand where we're at."
Each county office has been asked to cut its budget by 8 percent, and outside agencies doing business with the county will see an 18 percent slash.
County officials have communicated that layoffs are imminent as department heads must make their cuts to meet their adjusted budgets.
County Commissioner Brett Kuhn expressed in an interview with the Coal Valley News two weeks ago that once the new fiscal year begins on July 1, the county will be taking a look at the efficiency of each department and office, and any department deemed a financial burden to the budget could be eliminated.
