MADISON - In total, 28 individuals were among the latest grand jury indictments returned by the Boone County Circuit Court for the April term.
Included is the indictment of Angel Dawn Warner, who, according to court documents, committed the offense of "murder in the first degree, accessory after the fact" by helping Alan Lambert destroy and conceal evidence after the fact in the killing, slaying, murdering and robbing of Charles Lester by Alan Lambert.
Additionally, Jeremy Shan Martin was indicted for attempted murder in the first degree for attempting to kill and slay Donald Hauger Jr. by stabbing and beating him.
Joey Brown was indicted for attempted murder in the first degree for attempting to kill and slay Ronnie Tabor by striking him with a vehicle, according to court documents.
Also in relation to Tabor, Kermit Fitzgerald Baisden was indicted for malicious assault in the beating of the man.
Ryan Scott Smith was indicted for one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of unlawful assault in the murder of Ronnie Keeney.
According to court documents, Jeremy Johnson and Pamela Johnson were indicted for embezzlement of money from the Seth Midget Football League. (See story outlining investigation at coalvalleynews.com, published April 12).
Other indictments include:
n Matthew Corey Adkins: One count of conspiracy and four counts of grand larceny
n Anthony Blaine Bell: One count of attempted grand larceny, one count of conspiracy and one count of breaking and entering.
n Megan Christine Bowman: One count of burglary.
n James Randall Brogan: One count of attempted grand larceny, one count of breaking and entering and one count of conspiracy.
n Roy Lee Cabell: One count of breaking and entering and one count of petit larceny.
n Gary Lee Canterbury: One count of failure to register as sex offender.
n Robert L. Doss Jr.: Four counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
n Robert Lee Doss Jr.: One count of malicious wounding and one count of conspiracy.
n Amber Franklin: Three counts of delivery of a controlled substance
n Gary Lance Gibson: One count of breaking and entering and one count of conspiracy.
n Cory Allen Holstine: One count of breaking and entering and one count of conspiracy
n Christopher Ryan Hutchison: One count of burglary, one count of malicious assault and one count of domestic assault
n Delores Jean Hyer: One count of burglary.
n Elizabeth Inez Martin: One count of sexual assault in the third degree
n Cody Randall Mitchell: Two counts of attempted breaking and entering.
n Steven Mark Napier: One count of child neglect creating risk of injury
n Monica Ann Pauley: Four counts of grand larceny and one count of conspiracy.
n Amanda Gail Pennington: One count of breaking & entering and one count of conspiracy
n Trenton Jamie Platt: One count of breaking and entering and one count of conspiracy
n Gregory Raymond Rarey Jr.: One count of grand larceny.
n Joseph L. Smith: One count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
n Thomas Russell Smith: One count of first degree robbery and one count of conspiracy
n Michael J. Stevenson: One count of burglary and one count of petit larceny.
n David Thomas: One count of malicious assault.