MADISON - In a continued regular session from last week, the Boone County Commission heard from each department head regarding how they were going to individually cut their budget by 8 percent.
The budget for fiscal year 2019-20 is $1.3 million less than the 2018-19 budget. Officials are working with $7.2 million compared to the $8.5 million budget for the last fiscal year.
Boone County Circuit Clerk Sue Ann Zickefoose will lay off one employee whose salary rings in at $22,000 annually. Already dealing with the absence of one employee for a family leave, Zickefoose expressed concern about losing an employee who she said already does more than their own job responsibilities.
Assessor Scott Cook is cutting two positions, which will reduce his budget by 14.9 percent.
Boone County Clerk Roger Toney approached commissioners with an idea for the future.
"We're going to come back to this situation again and I think (president) Eddie (Hendricks) is the one that said that," he said. "We might even approach it before another year."
Toney's presentation essentially showed that between 2016 and 2020, the budget was reduced 27.2 percent overall.
"Things to think about for the future would be to establish an emergency employment fund for instances where employees will be off for extended periods of time," he said. "If we have somebody off and somebody else takes a two-week vacation and somebody gets sick, you're stuck with running an office with two or three people and that is nearly impossible."
The commission thanked Toney for his input.
Prosecuting Attorney Keith Randolph said his office would not replace retired employee Larry Green and would absorb his responsibilities. Randolph said one employee has offered to take part-time hours and part-time pay to help his office meet his 8 percent cut.
Sheriff Randall White spoke about his tax office and his law enforcement staff.
"I wish I was just cutting one, but I'm cutting three in my law enforcement and one in my tax office," he said. "When I cut a deputy, it hurts law enforcement. We're in a time right now that I could use more, but we gotta do what we gotta do."
Commission President Eddie Hendricks addressed the elected officials.
"Knowing you guys like I do, I know you care about people," he said. "The way you guys have handled this is exemplary. We're willing to hear anything you have to say. We don't have the answers to everything, but we have to balance the budget."
The CVN has previously reported the financial struggles for Parks and Recreation and the recycling department.
The partially grant-funded department, which carries two full-time employees, has lost between $78,000 and $86,000 annually between fiscal years 2016-17 and 2017-18.
The 2019-20 budget will go into effect on July 1, with layoffs effective May 1.
