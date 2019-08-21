LAND TRANSFERS
R. Carlyle & Shirley Viars to Christopher & Misty Ann Hill, .63 acres, Joes Creek
Warren W. Whipple, Sr. to Warren W. Whipple Sr. & Sandra Whipple, lots, Toney's Branch
Warren W. Whipple, Sr. to Warren W. Whipple Sr. & Sandra Whipple, 3+ acres, Sherman District
WV DOC DNR to WV DOT DOH, 3,443 SF, Crook District
WV DOC DNR to WV DOT DOH, 1,787 SF, Sherman District
Montana Sky LLC to Denver R Guthrie & Patricia Stevenson, lot, Sherman District
Bernice G Holstein & Regina Hoff to Regina & Steven Hoff, .545 SF, Camp Creek Road
Bernice G Holstein & Regina Hoff to Alney & Yvonne Holstein, SF, Camp Creek Road
Evelyn R Graybeal to Cynthia Allison Graybeal, lots, Sherman District
Evelyn R Graybeal to Joseph W Graybeal, Jr., lots, Sherman District
Evelyn R Graybeal to Jeffry K Graybeal, lots, Sherman District
Phyllis Ann Riffe, Larry Starkey, Freddie Starkey to James W. Riffe
Putnam Co. Bank to James K Banks, 2 acres, Brush Creek
Chester Mitchell to Loretta Marie Adkins, 2 lots, Little Coal River
Joseph Wells to Frederick Dural Massey, half acre, Big Coal
William Brown & Loretta Brown to Yuxue Chen & Xiao Ming Lin, Lot, Country Estates
Faith Cooper et al to Greg Abrams, 4 SF Big Branch
Charles S Lindsey, Jr. to Henry Armstrong, 1.32 SF, Spruce Fork
Cathy Sue Abbott (now Kinder) to Loretta Abbott et al, lot, Thompson Addition
Randy Bradley to Alyssa & Matthew Richard, lot, Crook District
Denise & Fred Bartley to Kaleb Edward Halstead, 2 SF, Sherman District
Robert R Smith to Marilyn E Green, lot, Wharton
Sara F. Huffman to Timothy W. Harris & Amy R Harris, tracts, Rock Creek
Kerry L Herron to Lillian D Prosperino, lots, Whitesville
Cody A Douglas & Kaitlyn E Douglas to Jordan Thompson, fees, Drawdy Creek
Seneca Trustees, Inc. to JP Morgan Chase Bank, lots, Mitchell Addition
Popcorn Properties, LLC to ABC Rentals, LLC, lots, Maddison
Walter E. Dial and Jennifer A. Dial, 15 acres, Big Ugly Creek
MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following individuals filed for marriage licenses between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, 2019.
Jeremy Tyler Williams, 24, to Makayla Ann Heaver, 22, both of Quinland
Bobby Eugene Bennett Jr., 54, to Ruth Ann Rose, 4,2 both of Madison
Timothy Wayne Meaker, 49, of Danville to Tammy Renee Elkins, 45, of Hewett