Phil Perry/Coal Valley News - Dr. Gordon Smith with West Virginia University's School of Public Health was joined by Dr. Judith Feinberg, Professor of Behavioral Medicine & Psychiatry at West Virginia University and Dr. Drema Mace, Executive Director at the Center for Rural & Community Health at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine for a Boone Opioid Network meeting at the Amazing Grace Fellowship Church in Seth last week. Look for a follow-up story on the network in a future edition of the Coal Valley News.