UNEEDA - A Madison man was charged in relation to a couch being set on fire between two structures on May 25 in Uneeda.
Phillip Andrew Workman, 28, of Madison, was charged with attempted arson first degree after Boone County Sheriff's Office Deputy CT Daniels responded to the call at 66 Dennis St.
According to the incident report prepared by Daniels, he arrived at the scene where he made contact with Workman, who had soot on his hands and smelled of smoke, according to the report.
The report states that Workman told the deputy that he had set a couch on fire. Daniels observed that the fire had started to climb a wall of an out building that was located beside the residence.
The fire had charred the roof of the building and upon touching it, the officer determined that the walls of the residence were hot to the touch.
As of CVN print deadline, Workman was not held in the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority.
