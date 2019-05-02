HUNTINGTON - A Scott High School senior has received a scholarship to Marshall University.The Yeager Scholars program, the top merit-based scholarship at Marshall University, has announced its 33rd class, members of which will begin classes this fall.
Class members are;
Brooke Burns, from Danville will major in geology. She attends Scott High School and will also participate in track & field at the university.Sydney Adkins, from Barboursville, West Virginia, who will major in environmental science. She attends Cabell Midland High School.
Eric Dillon, from Williamson, West Virginia, who will major in computer science in the College of Information Technology and Engineering. He is a student at Mingo Central High School.
Isabella Griffiths, from Ironton, Ohio, who will major in mathematics. She attends St. Joseph Central Catholic High School.
Calvin Hunter, from Cincinnati, Ohio, who will major in nursing. He attends Milford High School.
Morgan Johnson, from Martinsburg, West Virginia, who will major in engineering. She is a student at Hedgesville High School.
Kara Joseph, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who will major in environmental chemistry. She attends Chartiers Valley High School.
Olivia Lewis, from Cross Lanes, West Virginia, who will major in nursing. She is a student at Charleston Catholic High School.
This class has an average ACT score of 33, average SAT score of 1470, and 4.38 grade point average. Students completed a rigorous application and interview process and were selected based on merit, combined with the potential for academic excellence and leadership.
“Every year we select students to join the Yeager Scholars from a phenomenal student pool. This year was no exception and a very difficult undertaking,” said Dr. Nicki LoCascio, dean of the Marshall Honors College. “I am excited that these students chose to accept the scholarship and come to Marshall University. I look forward to working with them.”
Yeager Scholars have all expenses covered for four consecutive years of undergraduate study at Marshall, plus a summer study at the University of Oxford in England. The program includes intensive leadership activities, community service and enrichment experiences. Yeager Scholars are expected to make significant contributions to the Marshall community during their time as undergraduates.
The 33rd class of Yeager Scholars is named for Jim and Bobbie Farley, ardent supporters of the Yeager program and Marshall University, who currently live in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jim Farley is a member of the Marshall University Board of Governors.
The current value of the Yeager Scholarship is $143,000 over four years.