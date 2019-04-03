Send event information to Phil Perry at pperry@hdmediallc.com.
APRIL 6
n The town of Dartmont will host its third annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. on April 6. The community is invited to attend.
APRIL 7
n The piano students of Jennifer Griffith will perform in a recital at 2 p.m. on April 7 at the University of Charleston's Riggleman Hall.
APRIL 13
n All-Star Wrestling's 13 Year Anniversary, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Madison Civic Center. Tickets, $13.
APRIL 26
n "A Royal Ball," a prom-type event for kids ages 3-10, is planned for from 6-8:30 p.m. April 26 at the Madison Civic Center. Email Donna Elkins for more info at ragstoroseseventsllc@gmail.com.
APRIL 27
n The Madison Spring Street Festival is planned for 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Vendors are still needed. Contact Kandi Workman at kworkman@stepbystepwv.org.
May 11
n A flea market will be held at the Madison Civic Center on May 11. Email Donna Elkins for details at ragstoroseseventsllc@gmail.com.
JUNE 22
n The inaugural WV Coal Festival Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for June 22 at the Madison Civic Center.
n Set up times will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday from 7-9 a.m. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces will be $25 with one table provided. Additional tables are $5 each. Please contact Judy Sanders at 304-369-9127 by June 13 to reserve a space.
MEETING DATES
n Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
n The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
n Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers in their operations complex in Foster.
n Danville Town Council meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Danville Community Center at 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
n Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the council's chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
n Sylvester Town Council meets at 32832 Coal River Road (Town Hall) at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Call 304-854-0580.
n Whitesville City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.