Courtesy of Ruth Ann Elkins
RACINE - Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) week in Boone County, which began on May 19, will continue to be observed through May 25 in recognition of the outstanding community service provided by the Racine CEOS Club.
Organized on Aug. 19, 1943, the Racine Extension Homemakers Club became the Racine CEOS Club on Oct. 7, 1998. The 25 volunteers meet monthly to plan and organize community outreach programs and projects related to continuing education, leadership development, and community involvement for the betterment of all citizens.
The primary purpose of the CEOS program is education. The basis for the organization's existence is the desire of people to improve the quality of their living, to inspire families and individuals to make learning an adventure.
CEOS officials say other purposes of the club are to strengthen and extend adult education in cooperation with the West Virginia University Extension Service.
Officers of the Racine CEOS Club are: Wanda Bottomlee, president; Frankie Gay, vice president; Ruth Ann Elkins, secretary and Toni Coon, treasurer. The club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Racine United Methodist Church.
For information on becoming a member of the Racine CEOS Club contact Ruth Ann Elkins at 304-837-3188 or the Boone County Extension Office at 304-369-5869. If you are interested in organizing a CEOS Club in your community, contact the WVU Extension Service Office.