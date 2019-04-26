MADISON — A local agency is holding an event at the Boone County Courthouse on April 30.
According to Cornerstone Family Interventions, Inc., this is a time when disclosures of sexual abuse and harassment are becoming mainstream, child sexual abuse still lives in secrecy and shame. In Boone County alone, about 10 percent of over-18 population adult survivors live as testament both to the damage of child abuse—and as the substance of hope for children experiencing abuse today.
Members of the public are invited to attend an event on April 30 at the Boone County Courthouse at 12:30 p.m. for the annual Children’s Memorial Flag Day Ceremony that will be followed by something new. Through a new national campaign—the SHINE Campaign—the staff at Cornerstone and the Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team, are changing the conversation around child sexual abuse and raising up stories of hope, offering survivors and advocates the chance to pledge their support to other survivors and victims of child abuse, and connect the public with resources. Through this campaign, they are encouraging everyday people to SHINE in support of survivors—to be the light that survivors can turn to—making it easier to become an advocate, and helping kids shine again.
The Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) movement in our state is at the heart of the effort to bring hope to survivors. Our CACs served 4,106 children last year and provided 1230 people with the healing mental health services that help children and families recover from trauma. Also, Organization/CACs in West Virginia provide abuse prevention education to 18,276 children and 6650 adults each year.
"April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in protecting children and strengthening families," said Monica Ballard-Booth, Executive Director, Cornerstone Family Interventions, Inc. "Everyone's participation is critical. Focusing on ways to connect with families is the best thing our community can do to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect."
In support of these efforts, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Children's Bureau, Office on Child Abuse and Neglect, its Child Welfare Information Gateway, the FRIENDS National Center for Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention and over 30 national prevention partners have created 2019 Prevention Resource Guide: Strong and Thriving Families. The resource guide, designed for service providers who work throughout the community to support families, is available online at childwelfare.com/topics/preventing/preventionmonth/resources/resource-guide/.
For more information about child abuse prevention programs and activities during the month of April, and throughout the year, contact Cornerstone Family Interventions, Inc. at (304) 369-5283 or visit facebook.com/CFIINC.