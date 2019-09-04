SIX MILE - A Chapmanville man was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle on Aug. 16 after officers located a 2010 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen from Cleveland, Ohio.
According to the incident report prepared by Boone County Sheriff's Office Deputy JA Fankhouser, he made contact with Deputy CA Crum from the Logan County Sheriff's Office who advised him that he was looking for the vehicle in the area.
Moments later, Deputy MA Dingess and Crum observed the stolen vehicle traveling on U.S. 119 near Six Mile Road.
The officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver.
Justin Paul Rice, 37, of Chapmanville, was charged in the incident and officers learned that he had a suspended drivers license and multiple unpaid violations.
Rice is being held on $50,000 property/surety bond at Southwestern Regional Jail.
