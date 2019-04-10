City of Madison welcomes new employee Apr 10, 2019 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Phil Perry/Coal Valley News - Mayor Sonny Howell welcomes the city of Madison's new office manager, Connie May to their team during the council's regular session on April 1, 2019. Phil Perry/Coal Valley News - Mayor Sonny Howell welcomes the city of Madison's new office manager, Connie May to their team during the council's regular session on April 1, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mayor Sonny Howell welcomes the City of Madison's new office manager, Connie May, during the council's regular session on April 1, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Addcomment Online Poll Do you think President Donald Trump should release his tax returns? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFebruary marriages and divorcesA lot of history nuts in Logan County'Keep the Promise' tour stops in at Logan HighGun theft in Peytona leads to chargesAfter alleged threat to hospital staff, man fleesTiger trio to play in Scott Brown Classic'Mine 9' to open at Fountain Place Cinema 8 April 12Man from Van charged with felony possessionYantie Ward accused of chasing husband with machete, shooting at himMHS athletic director proposes new running track/soccer field Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by Coal Valley News