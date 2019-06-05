MADISON - The Boone County Commission met in regular session on May 28 and held a historically short meeting of just over seven minutes.
Boone County Commission President Eddie Hendricks could not attend the meeting, but Commissioners Craig Bratcher and Brett Kuhn were in attendance.
Largely due to "no shows" on the county agenda, the commission conducted little business; however, it did make a motion and approve a request from a private business to rent storage space from the county for the purpose of record keeping.
According to administrator Pam White, Madison-based law firm Hatfield and Hatfield requested a small room with no air conditioning, heat or electricity.
Boone County Maintenance Director Kerry Dickens located a space in the Ellis building on Main Street in downtown Madison that would satisfy the request from the private business.
"They would like to pay on an annual basis between $25 and $50 per month," White said.
Commissioner Kuhn made a motion to approve the rental of the space for $50 per month to be paid annually but Commissioner Bratcher wanted to be clear regarding the responsibility of the county.
"I'll second under the understanding that the county commission would not be responsible for damage due to water leakage or mold or mildew to the records."
In other county-related business, Boone County Circuit Clerk Sue Ann Zickefoose's office made a request to hire a part-time employee at the rate of $12 per hour for 20-24 hours per week. The request was tabled in the previous meeting due to the lack of an hourly wage set for the position. According to commissioners, the position was made available due to the resignation of an employee. The Commission approved the hiring.
Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303 with questions regarding the agenda.
