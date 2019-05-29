MADISON - The Boone County Commission approved a small bump in salary for employees in the Boone County Clerk's Office and the county received updates on two water projects during a regular session on May 21.
In total, $3,000 became available when a former employee left for another position with the state and the replacement was hired at a lower pay rate, creating the flexibility in Roger Toney's budget.
"I am requesting that you hire RheAnna Kirk as payroll clerk at an annual salary of $29,000 effective immediately," Toney said.
Kirk's position had been cut in the Boone County Circuit Clerk's Office due to an 8% budget crunch across all county offices this spring, effective May 1.
In all, two employees will receive $500 annual bumps via a salary adjustment and two will net a $1,000 increase.
"That is a small gesture," Toney added. "But I like telling people that they are appreciated."
Commissioner Brett Kuhn was not present due to a regional baseball game at Point Pleasant where he was coaching the Scott High baseball team.
Commissioner Craig Bratcher made the motion to approve the request and Commission President Eddie Hendricks offered a second approving vote.
Boone County Sheriff Randall White approached commissioners regarding purchasing a new vehicle to replace one that was totaled by the department.
"I want to replace our Ford Escape that was totaled in an accident and we have the insurance back," he said.
White's wife and county administrator Pam White confirmed that the insurance paid $9,200 for the wrecked vehicle.
"It is a little over that (amount) and it will be no money out for you guys," he added. "It isn't a new one - it is a used one - and we'll pay the difference."
Hendricks and Bratcher voted on and approved the request. The Sheriff confirmed that no law enforcement officers were hurt in the accident.
Terry Martin, project coordinator with the Regional Intergovernmental Council (RIC), addressed commissioners about the Morrisvale/Cameo water project that has been previously reported on by the CVN.
"It is supposed to be finished by June 3," he added. It is virtually completed and is about 90% done."
Martin said that approval has been granted by the West Virginia Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund (DWTRF) and approval from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (WVIJDC) to put the Prenter Water Project out for bid.
"We're going to be advertising in the Coal Valley News and Charleston Newspapers (HD Media) on May 29," Martin added.
