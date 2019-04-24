FOSTER - The Southern West Virginia Community Band will play a free concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Boone Campus of Southern West Virginia Community College in Foster.
The theme of the music will be "Swing into Spring," and the band is excited to inspire dancing and mingling among attendees. The annual show is in its fourth year.
"In the spring we like to do a concert that includes jazz and blues," said band member and tenor saxophonist Steve Green. "We go back to the early '40s with guys like Glen Miller all the way up to the '80s with people like Maynard Ferguson and Weather Report. There'll be swing all the way up to fusion. It is a broad scope to help get you in the groove."
The 22-piece unit contains members as young as their 20s to retired community musicians who still enjoy going out and entertaining.
"Last season, the show was held at the Heritage Center but we had a scheduling conflict," he said. "We love the Heritage Center but space on stage is limited. The auditorium at (SWVCC) is beautiful and it will likely be the largest stage we've played on."
Green spoke about the strength of the current lineup of musicians.
"This is a very good group of musicians and we've been together for at least two years with the new members who have came in," he said. "We are just regular people who love to play for people in our community. One thing that sticks out in small community is theater, art and music. I'd like for folks here to think more about that. If you really look around, you'll find wonderful things happening here in our community."
Green said the set list has evolved since last year.
"At least half of our set list is new and we keep songs in our rotation for two years if they get a good reaction and we'll bring some old ones back over time and they will feel fresh and new to us and our audience," he added.
The band has performed for jazz concerts, the Boone County Fair, the Coal Festival, Veteran's Day, 9-11 Memorial Service at Boone County Court House, The Charleston Art Walk, Christmas Concerts and Musical Days of the Season at the Charleston Town Center. The group plays for free and enjoys helping community organizations raise money.
"We are very lucky to do what we do as a part of our community and we look forward to seeing both familiar and new faces on April 27," Green said.
The show will have snacks available and ample seating and parking are accessible.
