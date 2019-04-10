Send event information to Phil Perry at pperry@hdmediallc.com.
APRIL 10-13
n The Racine United Methodist Church, located at 998 Short Creek Road, will be in revival with the Rev. Carolyn Walker at 7 p.m. daily, from April 10 through April 13. There will be special singing each evening as follows; Wednesday, April 10, will be The Central Community Mass Choir; Thursday, April 11, will be Angie Richardson; Friday, April, 12 will be Grace Parks; Saturday, April 13, will be City of Refuge Singers. All are invited to attend. For more information, call Pastor Damron B. Bradshaw at 304-541-0753.
APRIL 13
n All-Star Wrestling's 13 Year Anniversary, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Madison Civic Center. Tickets, $13.
APRIL 16
n The Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Board of Governors will hold its regular business meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, 2900 Dempsey Branch Road, Building C, Room 428, Mount Gay, West Virginia. The meeting agenda is posted to the Board's website and you may access the document at http://tinyurl.com/y6lvuxh8. This meeting is open to the public.
APRIL 26
n "A Royal Ball," a prom-type event for kids ages 3-10 will be held at the Madison Civic Center from 6-8:30 p.m. on April 26. Email Donna Elkins for more info at ragstoroseseventsllc@gmail.com.
APRIL 25
n The City of Madison Emergency Management will host a free weather spotter class from 6-8 p.m. on April 25 at the Madison Civic Center. Weather spotters serve their community by supplying information to the National Weather service when dangerous storms approach the area. No registration required.
APRIL 27
n The Madison Spring Street Festival is planned for 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Vendors are still needed. Contact Kandi Workman at kworkman@stepbystepwv.org.
n The Madison 5K for Recovery kicks off at Madison City Park at 9 a.m. on April 27. For additional information you can find the event on Facebook, Eventbright, and tristateracer.com, or email fdolin@stepbystepwv.org.
May 11
n A flea market will be held at the Madison Civic Center on May 11. Email Donna Elkins for details at ragstoroseseventsllc@gmail.com.
JUNE 22
n The inaugural WV Coal Festival Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for June 22 at the Madison Civic Center. Set up times will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday Morning from 7-9 a.m. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 22. Spaces will be $25 with one table provided. Additional tables are $5 each. Please contact Judy Sanders at 304-369-9127 by June 13th to reserve a space.
MEETING DATES
n Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
n The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
n Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at its chambers in their operations complex in Foster.
n Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center at 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
n Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the council's chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
n Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Town Hall, located at 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
n Whitesville City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.