MAY 18
n The Danville Hawks will host a free youth football clinic at the Scott High football facility with special guest, former West Virginia University quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Major Harris.
n The West Virginia Coal Festival will sponsor the dinner show "Coal Camp Memories by Karen Vuranch" at 6 p.m. on May 18 at the Madison Middle School Cafeteria. A pinto bean, fried potatoes, kraut and wiener dinner will be served. Advanced tickets are $15 single, $25 per couple. Call Judy at 304-369-9127 or Buddy at 304-687-2175.
JUNE 3,4,6
n ASEP coaching class will be held on June 3, 4 and 6 at South Charleston High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.
JUNE 8
n Boone County Backpack Buddies are looking for volunteers for packing day on June 8 at the Madison Civic Center from 10 a.m. to noon. In 2018, the group packed over 1,400 food boxes. Donations can be mailed c/o Carolyn Mullins at 306 4th St. W. Madison, WV 25130.
JUNE 22
n The inaugural West Vbirginia Coal Festival Arts and Crafts Fair is scheduled for June 22 at the Madison Civic Center. Setup times will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 7-9 a.m. Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Spaces will be $25 with one table provided. Additional tables are $5 each. Please contact Judy Sanders at 304-369-9127 by June 13 to reserve a space.
MEETING DATES
n Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
n The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
n Boone County Board of Education's meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at their chambers located in Foster at their operations complex.